Nectar Trading Down 17.8% This Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nectar has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002475 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

