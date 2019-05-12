NCS Multistage (NCSM) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NCSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 129,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,942. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NCS Multistage by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 420.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 154,153 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

