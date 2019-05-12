National Bank Financial Trims SSR Mining (SSRM) Target Price to C$22.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on SSR Mining in a report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.70 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.70.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.00. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$10.71 and a 1-year high of C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 8.81.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

