National Bank Financial Raises Element Fleet Management (EFN) Price Target to C$12.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

TSE:EFN opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$4.62 and a twelve month high of C$10.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.11.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.899999924910614 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently -38.65%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

