Myriad Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Myriad has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $13,269.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,666,539,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

