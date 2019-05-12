MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will announce sales of $21.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. MutualFirst Financial reported sales of $21.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year sales of $87.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $91.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. 2,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $156,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFSF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

