Mueller Water Products (MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MWA stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

