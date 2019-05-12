Motco Purchases 1,897 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Motco increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Raytheon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,477,000 after buying an additional 212,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,502,223,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,975,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,074,000 after purchasing an additional 334,298 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

In related news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

