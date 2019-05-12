Mosaic (MOS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.49 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Mosaic stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,330.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clint Freeland purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,490,000 after buying an additional 541,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,829,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,470,000 after buying an additional 804,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,270,000 after buying an additional 3,363,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mosaic by 21.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,118,000 after buying an additional 3,007,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,656,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,438,000 after buying an additional 233,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

