Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,469 ($19.20) to GBX 1,931 ($25.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 47,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.25), for a total transaction of £631,910.40 ($825,702.86).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.