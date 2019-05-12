Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,762 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,386,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,427,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,246,000 after purchasing an additional 441,925 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,955,000 after purchasing an additional 270,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

