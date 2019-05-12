Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,656 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,359,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 136,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,209.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 268,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

