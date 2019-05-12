Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.03.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 456,594 shares of company stock worth $28,126,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/monster-beverage-corp-mnst-shares-bought-by-parallel-advisors-llc.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.