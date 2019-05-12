Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,553 HP Inc. (HPQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 91,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in HP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

