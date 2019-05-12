Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC set a $202.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

NYSE GS opened at $202.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/moloney-securities-asset-management-llc-grows-stake-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.