Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 650 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSE:SRG opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

