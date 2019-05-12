Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,091 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,252,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 27,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,675,203.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,590,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $234,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $234,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,093 shares of company stock worth $13,510,837 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

