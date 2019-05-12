Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $812.01 million and a PE ratio of 15.54.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

