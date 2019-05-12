Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.59.

Shares of MAA opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,695 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

