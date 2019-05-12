Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.48 ($15.67).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.55 ($14.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -48.64. Metro has a 52 week low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.