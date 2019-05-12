Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 76.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $557.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $589.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -680.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-takes-position-in-mercadolibre-inc-meli.html.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.