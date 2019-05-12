Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 10,215 Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $11,449,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

PS opened at $32.74 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $132,624.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 333,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $9,806,199.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,120,100 shares of company stock worth $259,952,020 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

