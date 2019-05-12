Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

MLCO opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 650.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,969,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 4,307,173 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $66,986,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,961,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56,184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 930,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,759,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after buying an additional 867,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

