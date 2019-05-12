Mega Uranium (MGA) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE:MGA opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. Mega Uranium has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.18.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
