Mega Uranium (MGA) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE:MGA opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. Mega Uranium has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.18.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

