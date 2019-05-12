MediBloc [QRC] One Day Volume Tops $279,707.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC] has a market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,948.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.02709011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.55 or 0.05123269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01233423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.01066406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00084155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00867876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00311763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023656 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

