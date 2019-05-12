Medallion Financial (MFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,276. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

