McKesson (MCK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.90.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. McKesson has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $151.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

