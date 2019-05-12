Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.88 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

MAXR opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

In related news, insider Mike Greenley bought 10,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Cyprus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 37,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,056,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 237,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,359,000 after buying an additional 269,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

