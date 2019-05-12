Matchpool Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $15,407.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00292561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00825556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00131677 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

