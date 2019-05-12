Markets Right Now: US stocks turn mixed

The Newest on Progress in financial markets (all times local):

Get alerts:

11:45 a.m.

As losses offset gains in businesses elsewhere in the marketplace, stocks narrowed off losses and were mixed in midday trading.

Union Pacific, a railroad owner, rose 1% Wednesday while Netflix gave up 2.2%.

Significant indexes wavered ahead of trade discussions this week between the U.S. and China. Investors have already been on edge since President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods.

TripAdvisor shares dropped 12.4% following the holiday ratings firm reported revenue that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 dropped 1 point.

The Nasdaq dropped 5 points, or 0.1%, to 7,958.

Bond prices fell.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as traders watch for improvements in the trade dispute between the U.S. and also China.

A day following losses on Wall Street, the launching declines were modest. Health care businesses and manufacturers of household goods dropped the most.

TripAdvisor shares dropped 8.3% following the holiday ratings firm reported flat first quarter revenue.

Electronic Arts shares jumped 6% after the video game maker quarter profit and earnings topped Wall Street estimates.

The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,911. The Nasdaq dropped 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,935.

Bond prices were little affected. The yield on the 10 year Treasury kept stable at 2.44%.