Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $171,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,349 shares of company stock valued at $111,382,883. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

