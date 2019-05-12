Mallinckrodt PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $8.37 Per Share (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.10. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $47,464,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 840,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,751 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,090,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after acquiring an additional 713,709 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

