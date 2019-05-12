Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,455,000 after purchasing an additional 267,644 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Finally, United Income Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,112.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMP stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

