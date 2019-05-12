Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.70. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 385,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 131,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

