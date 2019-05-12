Luna Innovations (LUNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.67. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 114,946 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

