Lumentum (LITE) Given New $74.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Lumentum to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.37.

LITE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,549. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $482,388.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 159.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

