Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ruggieri bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.18 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

