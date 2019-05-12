Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 35,193.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $106.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

