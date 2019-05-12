Lookers’ (LOOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOOK. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lookers to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 133.20 ($1.74).

Get Lookers alerts:

LOOK stock opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of $338.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Lookers’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.