Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,357,305,000 after purchasing an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.31.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,689,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,628.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,949 shares of company stock worth $22,403,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $351.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

