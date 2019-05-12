Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,682 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,242.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 312,850 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 525,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 183,402 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,078.6% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 443,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,626. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $55.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0374 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

