Linde’s (LIN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Independent Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.00 ($229.07).

LIN stock opened at €159.00 ($184.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

