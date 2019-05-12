Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 10,825 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766,729 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,245 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,342,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,489,000 after acquiring an additional 431,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,687,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,173 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,394. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

