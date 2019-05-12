Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 10,257 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 4.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 29.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

