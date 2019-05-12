Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Leidos by 150.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE LDOS opened at $75.48 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

