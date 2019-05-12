Larry A. Mizel Sells 21,352 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 21,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $683,904.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,427,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

