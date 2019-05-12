Kraft Heinz (KHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

