Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

