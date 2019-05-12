Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Lifted by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,214,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Barclays downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/kraft-heinz-co-khc-position-lifted-by-shamrock-asset-management-llc.html.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.