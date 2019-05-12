Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Position Cut by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 303.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 85,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 236,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after buying an additional 183,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after buying an additional 183,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KL. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:KL opened at $33.05 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

